Suits brand P N RAO to expand in South

January 19, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

P N RAO, a century-old men’s suit and accessories brand said on Thursday it had plans to increase revenue by 60% in the next three years. The company has chalked out an ambitious expansion plan to open seven new branches in the southern parts of India before it forays into countrywide operations. Ketan Pishe, partner, P N RAO said, “People from all over, from within the country and outside, come for our bespoke suits and accessories. Our plan is to expand our offline presence in the South, before we go pan India, and more than double our business by 2025.”

The brand’s newly set up fully solar-powered 15,000 sq. ft bespoke infrastructure facility at Hoskote Industrial Area would cater to the expansion. The suits brand said it had roped in Paul Verschragen, a fourth generation master tailor in The Netherlands to further train its over 150 karyakars (skilled designers).

P N RAO also said it would enter the women’s business wear segment and focus on suits and related accessories. “It is a huge market globally. We have already dispatched samples to the U.S., U.K. and New Zealand to know the pulse of the market. We will officially launch this business early next fiscal,” said Mr. Pishe.

The brand was set up by Pishe Narayan Rao in 1923 in Bengaluru to design and tailor clothing for British women in India until some 80 years ago.