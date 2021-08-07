SugarBox Networks plans overseas foray

Margo Networks Private Ltd., which operates a Hyperlocal Content Delivery Network & Edge Compute platform (Hyperlocal CDN) under the brand name SugarBox Networks, has announced plans to expand to international markets by next fiscal its CEO & co-founder Rohit Paranjpe said.

“We are considering South East Asian markets followed by North African and Latin American belt. We believe our offering has potential to scale internationally and make internet more accessible for everyone globally,” he said.

The firm enables internet users, networks (ISPs, Internet Infra providers) and digital services (Apps, Websites) to harness the power of Local Area Networks (LAN) and make internet accessible in under-connected and un-connected areas while being economically viable for the internet ecosystem.

It installs Edge servers at places where users access digital services. These Edges are installed closer to the users, so that these can be accessed via wired and wireless LAN that too free of cost, to reduce the amount of internet bandwidth required.

The technology also enables Apps and websites to function seamlessly even when the internet network is patchy or if it goes off for a while.

“Our network makes the existing consumer internet connections faster and more affordable, enhance the internet experience in remote areas, where the network is patchy and extend the reach of the internet,” he said.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has invested ₹597 crore in the firm in two rounds to fuel its growth.

To expand into rural areas the company is close to deploying its Edges at 25 villages and plans to scale up to 100 villages in the coming quarter.

“This will be followed on by a concept in aircraft before the end of this fiscal,” Mr Paranjpe said.

The company is working to reach 500 million users in India and other developing countries by 2027.

“Our focus is to support 30% of India’s Internet users and over 15% of India’s data consumption in five years,” he said.

Its service is available on Hyderabad Metro, Chennai Metro, some Rajdhani trains and Mumbai local trains. It has bagged a contract from RailTel to deploy the technology in all Indian Railways trains and also to power the public Wi-Fi offered at over 6,000 railway stations.

Ends