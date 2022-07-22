Sugar production to increase next season

Area under sugarcane has increased 4% this year. This is expected to result in sugar production going up to 399.97 lakh tonnes (before diversion for ethanol) next season as against 394 lakh tonnes this sugar season, says ISMA. | Photo Credit: iprachenko

July 22, 2022 19:46 IST

With domestic consumption of sugar estimated to be approximately 275 lakh tonnes, 2022-2023 sugar season would have almost 80 lakh tonnes of surplus sugar which can be exported, the ISMA said

Sugar production during the next season (October 2022 to September 2023) is expected to be about five lakh tonnes higher than the current season, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) estimates. Advertisement Advertisement Area under sugarcane has increased 4% this year. This is expected to result in sugar production going up to 399.97 lakh tonnes (before diversion for ethanol) next season as against 394 lakh tonnes this sugar season, the Association said in a press statement. Also Read Explained | Why India, world’s largest producer of sugar, has put the brakes on exports In the current season, almost 34 lakh tonnes of sugar was diverted for ethanol till July 10. Ethanol blending in 2022-2023 is expected to be 12% and hence, about 545 crore litres of ethanol would be required. It is estimated that about 45 lakh tonnes would be diverted for ethanol next sugar season. With domestic consumption of sugar estimated to be approximately 275 lakh tonnes, 2022-2023 sugar season would have almost 80 lakh tonnes of surplus sugar which can be exported, the ISMA said.

