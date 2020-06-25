Sugar production set to increase next season: ISMA

COIMBATORE

Output likely at 305 lakh tonnes, up from 272 in 2019-20

Sugar production in the country during the 2020-2021 sugar season is expected to be 305 lakh tonnes, after accounting for the reduction of output due to diversion of cane juice and B-molasses to ethanol, according to the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA).

Releasing the preliminary estimates for 2020-2021 sugar season, ISMA said the total sugar production in 2019-2020 sugar season (October to September) is estimated to be 272 lakh tonnes. Till June 22, almost 270.25 lakh tonnes were produced.

Total acreage under sugarcane is almost 8% higher for the next season’s production compared with the current year. So, sugar production during 2020-2021 will be higher with the rise mainly in Maharashtra and Karnataka. In Maharasthra, the new cane area is estimated to have increased 43% and in Karnataka almost 15 %.

In Uttar Pradesh, there is a marginal decline but there can be a slight jump in yield and sugar recovery next season. In Tamil Nadu, the area is almost the same. Assuming there will be normal rainfall and other optimum conditions for the next three months, ISMA estimates sugar production to be 320.13 lakh tonnes in 2020-2021 sugar season. However, diversion of cane juice and B-molasses to ethanol will reduce the production by 15 lakh tonnes next season.