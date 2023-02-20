ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar production rises 6 %

February 20, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sugar diverted for ethanol production is almost 7% more during the current season

M Soundariya Preetha

Sugar production in the current season, which started in October 2022, has seen 6 % increase till date compared with the year earlier period during the 2021-2022 season, after diverting almost 25.8 lakh tonnes for ethanol.

According to production updates from the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), 505 sugar mills are in operation now and these have produced totally 254.2 lakh tonnes of sugar in the last four-and-a-half months, registering a 13.3 % y-o-y increase.

Sugar diverted for ethanol production is almost 7% more during the current season. The actual sugar production (after diversion) between October 1, 2022 and February 15, 2023 stands at 228.4 lakh tonnes (222.2 lakh tonnes last season).

