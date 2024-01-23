GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sugar production remains less than last year

January 23, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Production of sugar from October 1, 2023 to January 15, 2024 is 149.52 lakh tonnes compared with 157.87 lakh tonnes during the same period last sugar season.

The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association said in a press release on January 23, 2024 that 520 mills were in operation as against 515 last year. With 45.73 lakh tonnes of sugar production in the 2.5 months this sugar season (October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024) in Uttar Pradesh as against 40.65 lakh tonnes for the same period last year, only Uttar Pradesh is seeing better sugar production. The production is lesser this year in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

“However, as per reports, recent weather has been favourable for the standing cane crop and cane commissioners of major States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have done upward revision in their sugar production estimates for 2023-2024 to the tune of 5 % to 10 % each,” the Association said.

The government should permit additional 10 lakh to 12 lakh tonnes for ethanol production and increase the procurement price for ethanol produced from sugarcane juice, syrup, b-heavy and c-heavy molasses, it said.

