Sugar production may match last year’s output: ISMA

Total sugar production in the current sugar season, which began on October 1, will be close to last year’s output, according to Deepak Ballani, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA).

Gross sugar production during the 2023-24 sugar season (October to September) was almost 340 lakh tonnes, which is expected to be 333 lakh tonnes in the current season. “The season seems to be better than the July estimate [by ISMA],” he said.

“ISMA is conducting a survey and sugar production projections based on it will be released soon. There is a possibility of increase in acreage in Karnataka and Maharashtra because of good rains. Nearly 42 lakh tonnes are likely to be diverted for ethanol and there may be 20 lakh tonnes additional sugar for exports.,” Mr. Ballani said. “The international sugar prices are good and the government should permit export of the additional quantity. If exports are permitted, the mills will find it easy to make cane payments,” he added.

The association was also hopeful of hike in ethanol prices as the current prices were fixed two years ago. The fair and remunerative price (FRP) and input costs have increased, Mr. Ballani said.

ISMA also urged for revision of the minimum selling price for sugar.

