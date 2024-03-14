Sugar production looks up

March 14, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

Total sugar production during the current sugar season, that will end on September 30, 2024, is expected to be 340 lakh tonnes.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a press release that it had revised the sugar production estimate (before diversion for ethanol production) by about five lakh tonnes as sugarcane availability in Karnataka and Maharashtra was better than expected. However, cane harvest in Uttar Pradesh is not as high as estimated earlier. As many as 466 sugarmills continued operation and till the end of February, sugar produced (after diversion for ethanol) was 255.5 lakh tonnes, it said.

