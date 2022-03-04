Sugar production likely to be higher this year

Granulated white sugar and sugar cubes are seen in this picture illustration. | Photo Credit: EMMANUEL FOUDROT

Sugar production this sugar season (October 2021-September 2022) is estimated to be 333 lakh tonnes against 312 lakh tonnes the previous season.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement on Friday that between October 2021 and February 2022, as many as 516 mills crushed sugarcane, producing 252.87 lakh tonnes of sugar against 503 mills producing 234.83 lakh tonnes during the same period last season.

Production is higher than previous estimates in Maharashtra and Karnataka and the total production provisional estimate for the current season is 333 lakh tonnes after considering diversion of 34 lakh tonnes sugar equivalent for ethanol.

Further, almost 60 lakh tonnes of sugar were contracted for exports so far this season and 42 lakh tonnes shipped. Another 12 lakh tonnes are likely to be shipped this month and the season is expected to end with total exports of 75 lakh tonnes .

The total domestic consumption in 2021-2022 sugar season will also be higher than last year at 272 lakh tonnes.

The season started with stock of 82 lakh tonnes and is expected to end with 68 lakh tonnes stock, the association said.