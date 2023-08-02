HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugar production expected to see a slight dip

August 02, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: The sun rises at a sugar cane farm in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz 1,000 km (621 miles) south west of Tehran April 7, 2005. Picture taken on April 7, 2005. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl MN/DL/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The sun rises at a sugar cane farm in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz 1,000 km (621 miles) south west of Tehran April 7, 2005. Picture taken on April 7, 2005. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl MN/DL/File Photo | Photo Credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL

Sugar production in the 2023-24 sugar season, which starts in October, is expected to be 317 lakh tonnes as against 328 lakh tonnes during the current season, after diversion for ethanol.

Preliminary estimates by the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association show that total production will be 362 lakh tonnes compared with 369 lakh tonnes in the ongoing season, which will end on September 30. Sugar diversion for ethanol will be 45 lakh tonnes while it is nearly 41 lakh tonnes this season. Sugar consumption is likely to be 275 lakh tonnes.

Meanwhile, in a communication to the Department of Food and Public Distribution, the Association sought an increase in the price of ethanol made from sugarcane juice/syrup to ₹69.85 a litre compared with the current price of ₹65.60. The sugar industry requires ₹17,500 crores investment to scale up production capacity to meet ethanol requirements. However, the industry will need viable return on investment. The ethanol price should be in tune with the increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) paid by mills to farmers. In the 2023-24 sugar season, the FRP of sugarcane will be ₹315 a litre, it said.

Related Topics

agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.