ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar production declines to 74.05 lakh tonnes

December 18, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sugar production between October 1 and December 15 was 74.05 lakh tonnes as against 82.95 lakh tonnes produced in the last sugar season in the same period.

The Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA) said in a press release that though the number of factories in operation was almost the same as the last sugar year, factories in Karnataka and Maharashtra started operating 10 days to 15 days later than in last year.

While sugar production in Uttar Pradesh is more than last year by almost 2.1 lakh tonnes at 22.11 lakh tonnes between October 1 and December 15 this year, production in Maharashtra so far this sugar season is 24.45 lakh tonnes compared with 33.02 lakh tonnes last year, ISMA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

agriculture / food

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US