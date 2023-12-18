GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sugar production declines to 74.05 lakh tonnes

December 18, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sugar production between October 1 and December 15 was 74.05 lakh tonnes as against 82.95 lakh tonnes produced in the last sugar season in the same period.

The Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA) said in a press release that though the number of factories in operation was almost the same as the last sugar year, factories in Karnataka and Maharashtra started operating 10 days to 15 days later than in last year.

While sugar production in Uttar Pradesh is more than last year by almost 2.1 lakh tonnes at 22.11 lakh tonnes between October 1 and December 15 this year, production in Maharashtra so far this sugar season is 24.45 lakh tonnes compared with 33.02 lakh tonnes last year, ISMA said.

