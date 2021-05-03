Sugar output rises by 41 lakh tonnes: ISMA

8-10 lakh tonnes exports likely in May

Sugar mills have produced 299.2 lakh tonnes of sugar between October 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. This is 41 lakh tonnes higher than 258.1 lakh tonnes produced during the same period last sugar season, according to the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA).

Compared with the 112 sugar mills crushing sugarcane as on April 30 last year, 106 mills were involved as on April 30 this year.

To support exports, the government had allowed the swap between MAEQ (Maximum Admissable Export Quantity) and domestic sales quota for the current sugar season (October 2020 to September 2021). This move had received a positive response from the millers. As per market reports, contracts for exports of about 55 lakh tonne had been entered into so far.

This is more than 90% of the total MAEQ quantity for 2020-2021 sugar season. About 8-10 lakh tonnes may be exported in May.

Against the total Letter of Intent quantity of 325.9 crore litre for ethanol, 117.7 crore litre had been supplied as on April 19.