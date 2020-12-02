Business

Sugar output doubles to 42.9 lakh tonne

Sugar output doubles to 43 lakh tonne: ISMA

Sugar output increased by over twofold with 408 mills producing 42.9 lakh tonne in October and November, the first two months of the current sugar season 2020-21. During the first two months of the 2019-2020 season, 309 mills produced 20.72 lakh tonne, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

The production trend in the current season, so far, appears to be similar to the 2018-2019 sugar season when 418 sugar mills produced 40.69 lakh tonnes of sugar as on November 30, 2018.

Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 10:44:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sugar-output-doubles-to-429-lakh-tonne/article33234372.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY