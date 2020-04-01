Sugar movement resumes

Movement of sugar, which was disrupted initially when the countrywide lockdown was implemented as a precaution against COVID-19, has resumed.

Dispatches have picked up in the last four or five days, according to the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA).

The “ISMA has assured the government that there is enough sugar with the sugar mills, and therefore, there will not be any problem of availability of this essential food item for consumers,” the association said in a press statement on Wednesday.

As of March 31, 2020, 457 sugar mills, which started crushing this season — from October 2019 to September 2020 — have so far produced 232.74 lakh tonnes of sugar. This is nearly 64 lakh tonnes less than what was produced during the same period last year.

As many as 186 mills continued production, mainly in north India. The mills are taking efforts to ensure that wherever there is availability of sugarcane, it is procured and crushed so that farmers do not incur losses. During the first few days of the lockdown, there were also concerns about availability of inputs such as lime and sulphur.

The lime quarries and kilns in Rajasthan were closed down. This was taken up with the Rajasthan government and there is smooth availability of all inputs now, the ISMA said.