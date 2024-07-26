GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugar mills seek policy framework to promote sustainable fuels

Published - July 26, 2024 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Sugar & and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said it made a detailed presentation to the Union Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi seeking a policy framework for transition of sugar mills into bio-refineries.

The association said in a press release that along with bio-ethanol, bio-electricity and bio-gas, the units can also produce the emerging energy streams such as sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen, E-100 and 2-G ethanol.

Deepak Ballani, Director General of the ISMA, said the association discussed a roadmap for making the 55 million Indian sugarcane farmers, who are already providing the raw material to make fuel for cars, to cater to aviation fuel too.

The government unveiled 400 E-100 (100 % ethanol) pumps last year, he pointed out. The delegation assured to work closely with the government to quickly build these new, high-tech sugar mills, the association said.

Related Topics

diesel fuel / biofuels

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.