Sugar mills seek policy framework to promote sustainable fuels

The Indian Sugar & and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said it made a detailed presentation to the Union Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi seeking a policy framework for transition of sugar mills into bio-refineries.

The association said in a press release that along with bio-ethanol, bio-electricity and bio-gas, the units can also produce the emerging energy streams such as sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen, E-100 and 2-G ethanol.

Deepak Ballani, Director General of the ISMA, said the association discussed a roadmap for making the 55 million Indian sugarcane farmers, who are already providing the raw material to make fuel for cars, to cater to aviation fuel too.

The government unveiled 400 E-100 (100 % ethanol) pumps last year, he pointed out. The delegation assured to work closely with the government to quickly build these new, high-tech sugar mills, the association said.