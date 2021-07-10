Sugar exports reach 4.75 MT this year: AISTA

NEW DELHI

10 July 2021 05:46 IST

Sugar mills have exported 4.75 million tonne (MT) of the sweetener so far in the ongoing 2020-21 marketing year ending September, with maximum shipments to Indonesia, trade body AISTA said on Friday.

Mills have contracted to export 5.9 million tonnes of sugar so far as against the 6-million tonne quota assigned by the Food Ministry in January this year, All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said in a statement.

An additional 4,30,000 tonne of sugar has been contracted under OGL (open general licence) route without subsidy support. Moreover, sugar export to Iran has started in small quantities. About 6,982 tonnes was shipped to Iran in June, it added.

