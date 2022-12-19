Sugar exports may touch 15 lakh tonnes end of December: ISMA

December 19, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

‘Production till Dec. 15 was 82 lakh tonnes, 4 lakh more than in the same period last year’

The Hindu Bureau

Total sugar shipped for exports this season, which commenced in October, is expected to be 15 lakh tonnes by the end of December.

According to Indian Sugar Mills’ Association, market reports indicate that contracts have been entered into for export of 45 lakh to 50 lakh tonnes of sugar. Of this, six lakh tonnes have been shipped and another nine lakh tonnes are expected to be shipped by the end of December. Total sugar exports for the last season (October 2021 to September 2022) were 111 lakh tonnes.

The association said sugar production till December 15 this year had been 82 lakh tonnes, which is almost four lakh tonnes more than last year for the same period. All the major sugar-producing States have been seeing higher production so far this season. The total number of sugar mills in operation are 497 compared to 479 in the last sugar season.

