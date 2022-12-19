  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Sugar exports may touch 15 lakh tonnes end of December: ISMA

‘Production till Dec. 15 was 82 lakh tonnes, 4 lakh more than in the same period last year’

December 19, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Total sugar shipped for exports this season, which commenced in October, is expected to be 15 lakh tonnes by the end of December.

According to Indian Sugar Mills’ Association, market reports indicate that contracts have been entered into for export of 45 lakh to 50 lakh tonnes of sugar. Of this, six lakh tonnes have been shipped and another nine lakh tonnes are expected to be shipped by the end of December. Total sugar exports for the last season (October 2021 to September 2022) were 111 lakh tonnes.

The association said sugar production till December 15 this year had been 82 lakh tonnes, which is almost four lakh tonnes more than last year for the same period. All the major sugar-producing States have been seeing higher production so far this season. The total number of sugar mills in operation are 497 compared to 479 in the last sugar season.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.