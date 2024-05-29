GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sugar exports hinge on monsoon, cane sowing as output seen lower in 2024-25

Last year, India produced 32.8 million tonnes of sugar

Published - May 29, 2024 03:12 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

India may allow sugar exports after assessing the final sugarcane sowing and output in the 2024-25 season, as the world's biggest producer after Brazil is expecting a lower sugar output of 30 million tonnes next season, sources said.

For the current 2023-24 season ending September, sugar production has reached 31.5 million tonnes so far, with the final output likely to touch 31.8 million tonnes as mills in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka wrap up crushing, the sources added.

Last year, India produced 32.8 million tonnes of sugar.

Sugar production in the 2024-25 season is estimated to be lower at 30 million tonnes due to lower sowing in Karnataka, as per trade estimate, the sources added.

"The industry has demanded exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar. Since we are expecting lower sugar output next year and stocks are required for ethanol production, the priority of the government is to ensure available stock for domestic consumption as well as for ethanol," one of the sources said.

"Exports can be allowed if surplus stock is available," the source added.

Currently, there are curbs on sugar exports.

The sources said the government would review the sugar production situation after July, once the monsoon spreads and final sugarcane sowing data becomes available.

India primarily exports sugar to neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East.

Related Topics

exports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.