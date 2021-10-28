Sugar estimate pared to 305 lakh tonnes

The Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA) has estimated net sugar production for the current season (2021-22) at 305 lakh tonnes, a small reduction from the 310 lakh tonnes it had projected in July.

With higher ethanol production capacity and surplus cane production, about 34 lakh tonnes of sugar is expected to be diverted for ethanol this season, ISMA said on Thursday.

After accounting for the reduction due to diversion of cane juice and B-molasses to ethanol, ISMA estimated production at 305 lakh tonnes.

Area under sugarcane is pegged at 54.37 lakh hectares this season, it added.