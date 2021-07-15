Sudhanshu Vats to join Pidilite as dy MD

MUMBAI

15 July 2021 23:05 IST

Sudhanshu Vats, former MD & CEO, EPL Ltd., will join Pidilite Industries Ltd. as deputy MD from September 1 the company said on Thursday.

An alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad and NIT Kurukshetra, Mr. Vats has a career of 30 years spanning diverse organisations such as Unilever, Castrol, Viacom18 and more recently, EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack). M.B. Parekh, executive chairman, Pidilite said the talent and experience of Mr. Vats will be of great value to Pidilite.

Advertising

Advertising