SUD Life ties up with Vakrangee to enhance footprint

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life), a joint venture between Bank of India and Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Japan, has tied up with Vakrangee Ltd. to increase footprint and provide last-mile insurance services across rural India.

“With the help of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras network, SUD Life has created an opportunity to increase the organisations’ footprints and penetrate its services more into unbanked and underbanked areas, and will make India more secured,” said Abhay Tewari, MD & CEO, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance.

“With this partnership, we continue to expand the bouquet of services available at our Kendras and the BharatEasy Super App. These nextgen outlets have evolved into an exclusive digital convenience store model providing access to multi line of products and services,” said Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd.