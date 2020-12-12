Business

Subramanian, Ratho, Jain made RBI EDs

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed three of its senior officials R. Subramanian, R.S. Ratho and Rohit Jain as executive directors with effect from December 11.

Mr. Subramanian, who was Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Enforcement Department, will oversee the key departments of Foreign Exchange, Financial Markets Regulation, Internal Debt Management and International, the RBI said in a release.

Mr. Ratho, who was CGM Financial Markets Operations, will look after the same department as well as External Investments and Operations, Legal and Secretary’s Department.

Mr. Jain will oversee Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment) after having been CGM-in-charge, Supervision.

