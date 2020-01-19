Submitting claims undertwo super top-up policies

Q. At present, super top-up policies are available with ₹20 lakh as the highest cover. Is it permitted for an individual to take two separate policies with two different service providers and submit claims on both, should medical expenses exceed ₹20 lakh?

N. KRISHNAMOORTHY

A. A super top-up policy comes into play once the sum insured (SI) under your basic policy for an entire policy year is exhausted. To begin with, you would have structured your super top-up policy threshold limit to match the SI under your basic policy.

You are exploring a need for a higher coverage than both these put together. If you take two super top-up policies from two different insurers, you may be able to claim under both the policies, but payment will be received only proportionately from each policy depending on the threshold and the SI of each. The limiting factor is that this is an indemnity policy and you can only make claims against bills.

An alternative could be the following, and this is hypothetical. In addition to looking at the maximum SI under your second super top-up policy, try for a threshold limit matching the combined SIs of your basic policy and the first super top-up policy. Then you can claim in sequence with higher coverage.

By the way, many companies offer higher SIs than what you mention on super top-ups and you should be able to shop around successfully.

Q. I have taken a term insurance policy. I am not into technical things about choosing term insurance. It is being initiated by an agent. Please advise whether I should continue with it or switch to any other option. Now, I am in the free-look period when I can return the policy. I am in a state of confusion; please help me.

PABITRA P. K.

A. Please talk to your agent and get them to explain the pros and cons of a term insurance policy which is pure insurance without any investment return or survival/ maturity benefit. Because of the same reason, it is the most cost-effective life insurance.

If these benefits are not what you need, you can make use of your free-look period (usually 15 days) and terminate the policy, getting a pre-decided part of your premium refunded.

After that process, please talk further to your agent and explore which other policy suits you best before making a final decision. This is a long-term investment and something that affects your financial planning for life, so it is worth investing in making a well-informed decision that you are confident about and can live with.

(The writer is a business journalist specialising in insurance & corporate history)