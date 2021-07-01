Suba acquires majority stake in 1589 Hotels

MUMBAI

Click Hotels by Suba, the budget hotel arm of Suba Group, has announced the acquisition of 35 new properties to its portfolio across 22 destinations in India by buying a majority stake in hospitality company 1589 Hotels, that owns hotel brands such as GenX, RNB, and RNB Select, for an undisclosed amount.

“Following its acquisition, Click Hotels by Suba has marked its transition to an asset-light business model,” Suba Group of Hotels said in a statement.

With this, Suba has further forayed into the leisure segment building on its ‘Bed, Breakfast, and Broadband’ and affordable luxury model.

The mid-segment hotel chain will now directly manage 50 hotel properties across India, UAE, and Nepal, it said.

Through this acquisition the company has got access to key tourist destinations, including Ranthambore National Park, Jim Corbett National Park, and Dalhousie, it said.

“We are on a mission to acquaint hotels across the country with ultramodern hospitality services. Our latest acquisition drive is in line with this vision. The majority of our acquired properties cater to the leisure segment and perfectly complement our existing portfolio of business hotels,” said Mansur Mehta, MD,Suba Group of Hotels.

By 2023, Click Hotels by Suba plans to cross 3,000 rooms and strengthen its presence at the national level.