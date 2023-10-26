Sub normal monsoon, muted demand drag Coromandel Q2 revenue, net rises marginally

October 26, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Murugappa Group company Coromandel International reported consolidated net profit rose less than 2% to ₹754.59 crore during the September quarter as muted demand triggered by sub normal monsoon in the key markets of the fertiliser maker dragged the total income by more than 30% to ₹7,032.92 crore.

“Coromandel displayed a resilient performance in a challenging business environment, sustaining its profitability and improving its working capital position during the quarter. The company’s key operating markets were impacted by sub normal monsoons affecting the agri inputs offtake,” executive vice chairman Arun Alagappan said on Thursday. The company’s shares closed 3.84% lower on the BSE at ₹1,073.85 apiece.

The company, which is into fertilisers, crop protection chemicals, bio products, specialty nutrients, organic fertiliser and retail, said the demand cycle is expected to be conducive in upcoming months as a normal North-East monsoon has been forecast.

On the second quarter performance, the company said, on a standalone basis, revenue from the nutrient and allied business was ₹6,307 crore (₹9,461 crore), while crop protection business revenue was at ₹722 crore (₹702 crore).

Crop protection business had a healthy volume growth, improving its performance in exports and domestic formulations segments. However, global industry headwinds in the form of higher channel inventory and decline in commodity prices impacted price realisation. The business is closely evaluating opportunities in the specialty chemicals and CDMO space and has initiated regulatory and infrastructure activities at the new Dahej site.

During the quarter, Coromandel commissioned a 1,650 tonne per day sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam with an investment of ₹400 crore to improve its backward integration capabilities. It also set up a 6 mld desalination plant. The company also acquired a 16.53% equity in AI based robotics start-up XMachines that is focused on a variety of agricultural operations such as planting, weed and pest control.