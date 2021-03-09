Study shows rise in hiring of apprentices

India’s apprenticeship ecosystem is currently witnessing a positive momentum, says a study by the National Employability Through Apprenticeship Program (NETAP), a partnership between TeamLease Skills University and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.
As per NETAP’s recent apprenticeship outlook, some 41% of the employers in India are keen on hiring apprentices while 58% of enterprises want to increase the quantum of their apprenticeship hiring this year.
Out of the 18 sectors reviewed more than 16 were keen on hiring apprentices. While manufacturing (55%), automobiles and ancillaries (51%) and retail (48%) are the leaders, sectors like travel and hospitality and beauty and wellness, the spaces severely hit by the pandemic, seem to be making a strong come back, it reported.
The report findings also indicated positive hiring for women apprentices. Overall the preference for women apprentices has increased by 10% y-o-y and this trend was more visible in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Meanwhile, another employment outlook survey, carried out among 2,375 employers in the country, by ManpowerGroup, indicated a rebound in hiring plans for the upcoming three months. Sectors that are expected to lead the job market will be public administration, education and services.
Nearly 27% of employers reported that they may return to pre-COVID hiring within June 2021 while 56% stated they would resume by the end of 2021.
