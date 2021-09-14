Business

Stryder Cycle unveils e-bikes

Stryder Cycle Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata International Ltd.,has introduced Contino ETB 100 and Voltic 1.7 e-bikes at introductory prices of ₹37,900 and ₹29,995 respectively.

“With a running cost of merely 6 paise per km and a riding range of 60 km per charge, Contino ETB-100 is India’s most economical e-bike and a game-changing product that will revolutionise the biking experience on almost all Indian terrains,” the company said in a statement.

“Stryder Voltic 1.7, on the other hand, brings a competitive edge with its powerful motor and heavy-duty Lithium-ion battery that can be charged in only 3 hours,” it added. Both e-bikes come with 2- year warranty.


