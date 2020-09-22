Business

Strides receives USFDA approval for its tablets

Strides gets FDA nod for tension headache pills

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Tuesday said its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd., Singapore, had received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine tablets USP, in strengths of 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg, indicated for relief of “symptom complex of tension headache”.

