Strides Pharma Q2 revenue rises 11% to ₹797.1 crore

Strides Pharma on Thursday said its Q2FY21 revenue at ₹797.1 crore was up 11% YoY while its net profit rose 10% to ₹79.2 crore, led by continued business momentum in the market.
It’s U.S market continued to see sequential growth, even as it witnessed a slowdown during the current quarter in the other regulated markets, it said.
R. Ananthanarayanan, MD and CEO, said, “Q2 FY21 was marked by headwinds from COVID-19 that impacted manufacturing and supply of products from our India sites due to intermittent shutdowns. We faced continued challenges in the market due to reduced footfalls in the market, lower elective surgeries and lower prescription rates.’’
“Our reset strategy in emerging markets is playing out well and we continue to see green shoots in that business.’’ he added.
