Business

Strides Pharma Q2 revenue rises 11% to ₹797.1 crore

Strides Pharma on Thursday said its Q2FY21 revenue at ₹797.1 crore was up 11% YoY while its net profit rose 10% to ₹79.2 crore, led by continued business momentum in the market.

It’s U.S market continued to see sequential growth, even as it witnessed a slowdown during the current quarter in the other regulated markets, it said.

R. Ananthanarayanan, MD and CEO, said, “Q2 FY21 was marked by headwinds from COVID-19 that impacted manufacturing and supply of products from our India sites due to intermittent shutdowns. We faced continued challenges in the market due to reduced footfalls in the market, lower elective surgeries and lower prescription rates.’’

“Our reset strategy in emerging markets is playing out well and we continue to see green shoots in that business.’’ he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2020 8:59:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/strides-pharma-q2-revenue-rises-11-to-7971-crore/article32974971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY