Strides arm gets U.S. FDA nod for gout treatment drug

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Friday said wholly owned stepdown subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd., Singapore, has received U.S. FDA approval for Colchicine Tablets USP, 0.6 mg, used in treatment and prevention of gout.

The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Colcrys Tablets 0.6 mg of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. It will be manufactured at the Strides facility in Bengaluru and marketed in the U.S. by Strides Pharma Inc.

The U.S. market for Colchicine Tablets USP, 0.6 mg is approximately $85 million, the company said, citing IQVIA MAT January 2022 data. Strides said it has 271 cumulative ANDA filings with U.S. FDA, of which 245 ANDAs have been approved and 26 are pending approval.