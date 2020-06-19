Street vendors to start getting loans by July

Street vendors are likely to start getting small loans starting July under a special micro-credit scheme launched by the government as part of the COVID-19-related economic relief package, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Small Industries Development Bank of India to be the implementing agency for the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme, said the Ministry statement. The IT portal for the scheme is likely to be launched in the last week of June. and loan disbursal would start in July, the Ministry said. Under the scheme, vendors can apply for working capital loans of up to ₹10,000 to restart work after the lockdown. The loans will have to be repaid in a year in monthly instalments.