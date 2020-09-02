Strata raises ₹140 crore

Strata Property Management, a tech-enabled fractional investment platform for premium commercial real estate, has raised ₹140 crore for a consortium of three Grade-A warehousing asset opportunities.

Sudarshan Lodha, founder, Strata, said, “We have successfully raised funds for our investment opportunities even in such challenging times which clearly reflects the pent-up demand and high resilience of the sector and the confidence of our investors in our business model.”

“With global supply chains diversifying away from China to India, greater penetration of e-commerce, faster shift to 3PL, and companies eyeing higher inventory levels, we foresee an approximately 30% growth in warehousing facilities in the coming years,” he added.