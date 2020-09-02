Business

Strata raises ₹140 crore

Strata Property Management, a tech-enabled fractional investment platform for premium commercial real estate, has raised ₹140 crore for a consortium of three Grade-A warehousing asset opportunities.

Sudarshan Lodha, founder, Strata, said, “We have successfully raised funds for our investment opportunities even in such challenging times which clearly reflects the pent-up demand and high resilience of the sector and the confidence of our investors in our business model.”

“With global supply chains diversifying away from China to India, greater penetration of e-commerce, faster shift to 3PL, and companies eyeing higher inventory levels, we foresee an approximately 30% growth in warehousing facilities in the coming years,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 9:01:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/strata-raises-140-crore/article32507116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story