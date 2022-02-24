Stocks tank after Russia attacks Ukraine, Sensex falls most in 2 years

Benchmark index slumps 2,702 points as conflict sends oil soaring to a more than 7-year high

With markets still expensive from a historical perspective more correction is likely, says Shah. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Benchmark index slumps 2,702 points as conflict sends oil soaring to a more than 7-year high

India’s equity benchmarks fell the most in almost two years on Thursday after Russia’s pre-dawn attack on Ukraine sent crude oil soaring past $100 a barrel to a more than seven-year high, spurring fears the conflict could fan inflation and retard growth in a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 2,702 points, or 4.72%, to 54,529.91. This was the Sensex’s 4th biggest fall by points and the most since March 23, 2020, when it had slumped 3,934.72 points on the eve of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, bank, auto and IT stocks led the losses.

The top losers were IndusInd Bank (7.88%), M&M (6.34%), Bajaj Finance (6.02%), Axis Bank (5.99%) and Maruti Suzuki (5.75%).

The rupee also weakened by 99 paise against the dollar to close at 75.60.

The NSE Nifty 50 index plunged 4.78% to 16,247.95.

Analysts expect more near-term volatility.

“It was a big surprise for the world market as it was not anticipating a war,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “It was expecting a diplomatic meet between Biden and Putin.

“Markets around the globe plunged deep in the red as the Ukraine crisis intensified... oil prices crossed $100 per barrel and elevated inflation risk,” he added.

‘Still expensive’

“The markets are still expensive from a historical perspective so more correction cannot be ruled out,” said Rahul Shah, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster. “So, if one is looking to increase exposure meaningfully then this may still not be the right time to do so.

“In fact, this may still be a good time to move out of fundamentally weak stocks that had gone up merely on hope and did not have the underlying fundamentals to justify their rise. Those invested in quality stocks, however, should stay put as the long-term India growth story is intact,” he added.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd., said following the invasion Investors chose to move out of risky assets and preferred safe haven like gold.

“Markets are rattled with the news of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and it may cascade further citing the further news updates. This fall has resulted in the breakdown of the consolidation range in the Nifty index and it might find support around the 15,900-16,000 zone,” he added.

‘Domestic inflation’

Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research, said if the conflict turned out to be a prolonged affair, crude oil prices could have an extended stay above $100.

“Clearly, this will have an impact on the domestic inflationary scenario where there are already significant undercurrents due to increasing pass through of higher commodity prices with improving demand in manufactured products and even services,” Mr. Chowdury said. He added that many investors may now move a part of their financial savings into gold since “there is a risk of an underperformance of the equity markets in such a tense geopolitical scenario.”