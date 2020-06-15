Stocks slide on rising infections

MUMBAI

15 June 2020 22:34 IST

FPIs net sell ₹3,000 crore of shares; volatility index surges

Equity benchmarks lost more than 1.5% each on Monday as the rising number of COVID-19 cases, both in India and worldwide, kept investors, globally and locally, on tenterhooks.

Market participants are of the view that investors will continue to be jittery as there are increasing concerns relating to another lockdown and its potential impact on the already anaemic economic growth.

The 30-share Sensex lost 552.09 points, or 1.63%, to close at 33,228.80. The losses came primarily on the back of heavy sell-off in financial stocks such as IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, among others.

As many as 26 of the Sensex constituents ended in the red even as the broader market breadth was slightly positive. The broader Nifty settled the day at 9,813.70, down 159.20 points, or 1.6%. Further, the India VIX index surged by more than 6% on Monday, hinting at heightened volatile sessions going ahead.

“It seems that the rising concerns over the second wave of COVID-19 is haunting market participants across the globe,” said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst, technical and derivatives, Angel Broking.

Leading Asian indices such as Hang Seng and Nikkei lost 2.16% and 3.47% respectively, while the benchmarks of Taiwan, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines all ended deep in the red. Back in India, provisional data showed foreign portfolio investors net sold almost ₹3,000 crore even as DIIs tried to stem the slide by buying shares worth ₹1,076 crore.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, which was also the top gainer in the Sensex pack, touched a new high of ₹1,626.70 on Monday before closing at ₹1,615, up 1.65%. The party paid shares of the company that were allotted during the rights issue listed on the bourses on Monday.