Stocks rise on global cues; rupee gains

MUMBAI

02 July 2020 22:51 IST

Auto, consumer goods, tech stocks lead Sensex pack

Equity indices surged for the second day on Thursday, mirroring a rise in global markets. The Sensex gained 429 points, or 1.21%, to close at 35,843.70. The NSE Nifty index closed with a gain of 122 points at 10,551.70, up 1.17%.

Auto, consumer goods and technology stocks led the Sensex pack. Ajit Mishra, VP, Research, Religare Broking, said the strong gains were led by upbeat global markets.

Buying of stocks by FIIs led to the appreciation of the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar. The rupee closed at a three-month high of 75.04 compared to its previous close of 75.60.

