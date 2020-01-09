Stocks, ₹ on a roll as U.S., Iran tensions ease

Easing of tensions between the United States and Iran lifted the mood in the currency market with the rupee appreciating 0.67% against the dollar on Thursday.

The rupee opened stronger at 71.44 to a dollar compared with the previous day’s close of 71.70. It closed the day at 71.21 a dollar, strengthening by 49 paise. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12% to 97.41.The rupee was also supported by buoyancy in equity markets with the benchmark indices rising by over 1.5%. The BSE Sensex rose 634.61 points, or 1.55% to 41,452.35, while NSE Nifty surged 190.55 points, or 1.58%, to 12,215.90.