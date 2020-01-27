Stocks fall as China virus fears grip global markets

Growing concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China made investors jittery across the globe, with the Indian equity benchmarks shedding more than 1% each on Monday as metal and financial stocks bore the maximum brunt.

The 30-share Sensex, which traded in the red for the entire trading session, lost 458.07 points, or 1.10%, to close at 41,155.12. The broader Nifty ended at 12,119, down 129.25 points, or 1.06%.

Participants attributed the fall to the global weakness as coronavirus outbreak in China has already claimed 80 lives with over 2,700 confirmed cases.

The India VIX index, a barometer for near-term volatility, jumped nearly 11% on Monday.

Market participants believe stocks could see huge volatility as the week progresses, on account of events such as the Budget, expiry of derivatives contracts, results of a few index constituents like Maruti Suzuki, HUL, State Bank of India and HDFC, among others, along with the U.S. Federal Reserve meet.

“The Indian markets opened gap down due to unsupportive global cues and increasing concerns about coronavirus,” Ajit Mishra, vice president — Research, Religare Broking, said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost over 2% or 484 points on Monday, while the benchmarks of South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines among others also ended in the red.

Further, most of the European markets were trading nearly 2% lower at the time of going to press.

Back in India,More than 1,500 stocks lost ground on the BSE, as against 1,036 gainers.

In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel was the quest performer, shedding over 4%, followed by stocks like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Power Grid Corporation with each losing over 2% each.

Provisional data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers at ₹439 crore, while their domestic counterparts just about managed to end the day at net buyers at a paltry ₹10.51 crore.