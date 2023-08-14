HamberMenu
Stock trading app Bigul forays into Indore, Jaipur

August 14, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bigul, an app which provides access to stock markets, has announced to start business operations in Indore and Jaipur. 

Atul Parakh, CEO said, “The stock markets have expanded since Covid and technology has helped many people in trading smartly. We are bringing our innovative financial solutions to the cities of Indore and Jaipur which are know for a vibrant investment culture.”

“Our objective is to redefine trading and investment experience, and we see immense potential in these regions. Our service is available both in physical & digital format. Through our services, personalised experiences, and advanced tools, we will deliver exceptional value to our customers,” he added.

Founded in 2022 by financial service firm Bonanza Portfolio Ltd., Bigul now offers equity and commodity derivatives. Soon it will offer mutual funds. The plan is to go pan-India between October 2023 and March 2024, Mr. Parakh said. 

“By analysing real-time market data and executing trades based on prebuilt rules and algorithms, our Algo Trading feature empowers traders to identify and capitalise on market opportunities precisely,” he said.

