Stock indices surge again to all-time highs

July 03, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Benchmark equity indices for the third straight trading day scaled new heights influenced by domestic and global factors.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged to its all-time high of 65,300.35 before settling at a record 65,205.05, up 486.49 points or 0.75%.

The top Sensex gainers include Reliance (2.53%), ITC (2.50%), Bajaj Finance (2.46%), SBI (2.20%) and UlraTech Cement (2.05%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index too gained to all time high of 19,345.10 before closing at 19,322.55, up 133.50 points or 0.7%.

“Sentiments of investors are reinforced by positive domestic data and optimistic global cues. Global market was supported by resilient economic data, avoiding the possibility of a recession,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

“India’s stock market trend was broad-based, owing to the outperformance from energy, financial, metal, and FMCG sectors,” he added.

“Economic activities are gaining strength with the PMI level enlarging to 57.8, indicating sustained demand for products, fostering a sense of confidence in the manufacturing prospects,” he added.

