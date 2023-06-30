ADVERTISEMENT

Stock indices scale new highs on renewed buying

June 30, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sensex heads towards 65,000 mark, Nifty-50 crosses 19,200

The Hindu Bureau

Benchmark equity indices surged to all- time highs for the second consecutive trading day, following continued buying in heavyweight stocks owing to buoyancy in international markets as well as news on the advancing southwest monsoon, said analysts .

Auto, banking and technology stocks led the rally on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.26%, or 803 points, to 64,718.56, its record closing. During intraday trade the Sensex had touched its all time high of 64,768.58.

The top Sensex gainers include M&M (4.14%), Infosys (3.21%), IndusInd Bank (3.08%), Sun Pharma (2.84%0, TCS (2.67%) and Maruti (2.56%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index too surged to its record close of 19,189.05, up 216.95 points, or 1.14%. The Nifty-50 index had touched its all time high of 19,201.70 during intraday trade.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd. said, “All sectors, barring metals, participated in the surge wherein recovery in the IT majors combined with continued buoyancy in banking, financial and auto heavyweights played a crucial role. The broader indices also followed suit and gained nearly half a percent each.”

“Participants are taking comfort from stability in global markets amid mixed cues and we expect the prevailing tone to continue,” he added. 

