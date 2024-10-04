Stock indices fall 1% on growing tension in West Asia, rise in crude prices

The bearish sentiment continued in the Indian equity markets on Friday with key benchmark indices falling about 1% due to selling on account of growing tension in West Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 808.65 points, or 0.98%, to 81,688.45, led by M&M (-3.58%), Bajaj Finance (-3.01%), Nestle (-2.85%), Asian Paints (-2.49%) and Bharti Airtel (-2.09%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index too dropped 235.50 points, or 0.93%, to 25,014.60.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Major global markets were weak’

During the week, the Nifty-50 Index and Sensex lost about 4.2% each, making it the worst trading week in over two years while the mid-cap index lost about 3.1% and small-cap index lost 1.8% outperforming large caps.

“Indian markets underperformed most global markets. The Chinese market was up 22% last week, while other major global markets were weak. The increase in geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran weighed on risk assets, while crude oil rose by $5.5/bbl to $78/bbl,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities. Mounting geopolitical tensions had contributed to a shaky start in October for the stock market, he added.

On Friday’s fall, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, “The bearish sentiment continued as investors are monitoring the escalating conflict in the Middle East and have adopted a sell-on recovery strategy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the drag was seen across sectors led by realty, auto, and FMCG, he said the pessimism on the market would continue in the near term amidst rising crude prices and fund flows to cheaper markets like China.

According to Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. the ongoing geopolitical tensions have driven crude prices higher, dampening hopes for a rate cut by the RBI in the upcoming policy meeting.

‘Overall bias will remain negative’

“Additionally, noticeable selling by foreign investors is adding to the market’s strain. While there may be a pause or slight rebound after the recent slide, the overall bias will remain negative unless Nifty decisively reclaims the 25,600 level,” he said.

“Key sectors such as IT, metal, and pharma are showing resilience, while others are facing selling pressure during rallies. Traders should adjust their positions accordingly and consider adopting a hedged approach,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.