GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stock indices fall 1% on growing tension in West Asia, rise in crude prices

Published - October 04, 2024 09:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 808.65 points, or 0.98%, to 81,688.45 on Friday, October 4, 2024.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 808.65 points, or 0.98%, to 81,688.45 on Friday, October 4, 2024.

The bearish sentiment continued in the Indian equity markets on Friday with key benchmark indices falling about 1% due to selling on account of growing tension in West Asia.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 808.65 points, or 0.98%, to 81,688.45, led by M&M (-3.58%), Bajaj Finance (-3.01%), Nestle (-2.85%), Asian Paints (-2.49%) and Bharti Airtel (-2.09%). 

The NSE Nifty-50 index too dropped 235.50 points, or 0.93%, to 25,014.60.

‘Major global markets were weak’

During the week, the Nifty-50 Index and Sensex lost about 4.2% each, making it the worst trading week in over two years while the mid-cap index lost about 3.1% and small-cap index lost 1.8% outperforming large caps.

“Indian markets underperformed most global markets. The Chinese market was up 22% last week, while other major global markets were weak. The increase in geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran weighed on risk assets, while crude oil rose by $5.5/bbl to $78/bbl,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities. Mounting geopolitical tensions had contributed to a shaky start in October for the stock market, he added.

On Friday’s fall, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, “The bearish sentiment continued as investors are monitoring the escalating conflict in the Middle East and have adopted a sell-on recovery strategy.”

Stating that the drag was seen across sectors led by realty, auto, and FMCG, he said the pessimism on the market would continue in the near term amidst rising crude prices and fund flows to cheaper markets like China.

According to Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. the ongoing geopolitical tensions have driven crude prices higher, dampening hopes for a rate cut by the RBI in the upcoming policy meeting. 

‘Overall bias will remain negative’

“Additionally, noticeable selling by foreign investors is adding to the market’s strain. While there may be a pause or slight rebound after the recent slide, the overall bias will remain negative unless Nifty decisively reclaims the 25,600 level,” he said.

“Key sectors such as IT, metal, and pharma are showing resilience, while others are facing selling pressure during rallies. Traders should adjust their positions accordingly and consider adopting a hedged approach,” he added.

Published - October 04, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general) / news agency / financial markets / stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.