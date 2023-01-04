Stock indices fall 1% on Fed rate increase fears

January 04, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Mumbai

Key benchmark stock indices fell 1% on Monday owing to fears of an aggressive rate increase by the Federal Reserve, analysts said.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 636.75 points, or 1.04%, to 60,657.45. Sensex stocks that lost the most include Tata Steel (2.32%), Power Grid (2.09%), Tata Motors (2.09%), Wipro (1.83%) and Infosys (1.82%). The NSE Nifty-50 index too slumped 189.60 points or 1.04%, to 18,042.95.

“The domestic market, affected by the worries in the global market, traded with deep cuts,” said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “Fears over aggressive rate hikes resurfaced ahead of the release of Fed meeting minutes, a meeting that left the door open for additional hikes.”

“Apart from global cues, the domestic market will pay close attention to corporate earnings. India’s services PMI expanded to 58.5 in December owing to stronger growth in new business,” he added.

Ajit Mishra, VP, Technical Research, Religare Broking said: “The decline was widespread wherein realty, metal and energy were among the top losers. The broader indices too traded in tandem and ended with a cut of over a percent each.”.

“This decline has engulfed the gains of the last four sessions in Nifty and selling pressure in the banking index, which was acting as a saviour so far, has further deteriorated the mood,” he added.