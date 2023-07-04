Stock indices continue positive march

July 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

With continued buying witnessed at the equity markets, key benchmark indices further surged on Tuesday creating new records.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose to a record of 65,479 points, up 247 points or 0.42%. The top gainers in the Sensex included Bajaj Finance (7.17%), Bajaj Finserv (5.76%), Tech Mahindra (2.39%), Sun Pharma (1.61%) and NTPC (1.54%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index too rose to a record of 19,389, up 66.45 points or 0.34%.

“Indian equities ended higher amid positive global cues. Majority of sectoral indices ended in green. The rate pause decision by the Reserve Bank of India and US Federal Reserve, in view of declining inflation, [has] breathed new life into markets,” Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities said.

“Investor interest was reclaimed by a revival of the monsoon and positive sentiment in global markets. In the coming week, data points on India’s manufacturing and services sector will be released that will provide further cues,” he said.