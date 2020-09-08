Business

Stock Holding Corporation bags approval to set-up Custodial Services at GIFT IFSC

Special Correspondent Mumbai 08 September 2020 22:58 IST
Stock Holding Corporation of India has received an approval from GIFT SEZ Authority to start its custody operations in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, in Gujarat. Stock Holding has assets under custody to the tune of $540 billion with over 22% market share.

