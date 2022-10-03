Sterlite Tech unveils Gram Galaxy solution

ADVERTISEMENT

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) has introduce Gram Galaxy, an integrated solution to connect villages with fibre.

Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL said, “Gram Galaxy will enable faster, and highly scalable rural network buildouts. We look forward to engaging with the government and telcos to implement this solution on the ground.”

Gram Galaxy includes national long-distance network design which uses open-source data, weather-resistant aerial cables, outdoor distribution retractable cable and accessories and indoor/outdoor last mile connectivity cable among others, the company said.