Sterlite Tech unveils Gram Galaxy solution

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 03, 2022 21:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) has introduce Gram Galaxy, an integrated solution to connect villages with fibre. 

Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL said, “Gram Galaxy will enable faster, and highly scalable rural network buildouts. We look forward to engaging with the government and telcos to implement this solution on the ground.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gram Galaxy includes national long-distance network design which uses open-source data,  weather-resistant aerial cables, outdoor distribution retractable cable and accessories and  indoor/outdoor last mile connectivity cable among others, the company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app