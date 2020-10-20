Sterlite Power gets Rs 2,070 crore debt funding from PFC

Mumbai

Sterlite Power secures ₹2,070-cr. debt funding

Sterlite Power Ltd. on Tuesday said it had achieved financial closure for its Vapi II North Lakhimpur Transmission Ltd. (VNLTL) project by securing the entire debt funding of ₹2,070 crore from the Power Finance Corporation Ltd. The closure has been achieved within four months of the SPV acquisition of the project, said Sterlite Power, which acquired VNLTL SPV in June.

Sterlite Power had acquired VNLTL SPV in June 2020. to execute one of the largest inter-state transmission system projects covering Western Region Strengthening Scheme-XIX (WRSS-XIX) and North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-IX (NERSS-IX).

This single project, with its various sub-elements, will supply clean and green energy from solar, nuclear and hydro power to the western and north eastern region of India.

This project will also set up 179 km of lines for critical system strengthening to decongest the Navi Mumbai transmission corridor by bringing in an inter-state transmission feed of about 1,000 MW.

This link will cater to the energy requirements in the region owing to the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport and Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Pratik Agarwal, MD, Sterlite Power said, “This deal is a huge show of trust by PFC in our capability to deliver some of the most challenging and impactful transmission projects in the country.”