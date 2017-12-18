Sterlite Power bags Brazil deal

more-in

Sterlite Power has won an $800 million deal involving an 1800-km transmission project in Brazil, outbidding global majors like State Grid of China, Engie and Elecnor.

The firm offered a 35.72% discount over the proposed maximum annual revenue and was one of the lowest discounts of the auction, which had an average discount of 40.46%, the firm said in a statement. It added that Sterlite Power had bagged two projects in the auction in April 2017. The firm has invested $1 billion in Brazil, the largest by an Indian firm in Latin America.